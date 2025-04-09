Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Justice Sanjeev Kumar Appointed Acting Chief Justice Of J&K And Ladakh High Court

2025-04-09 05:04:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, has notified the appointment of Justice Sanjeev Kumar as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The appointment comes under Article 223 of the Constitution of India and will be effective from April 10, 2025, following the retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan on April 9.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who currently serves as a judge of the J&K and Ladakh High Court, will assume the duties of the Chief Justice beginning Thursday i.e; 9 April 2025, reads the notice.

