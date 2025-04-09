Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin Only 15% Of The Time Since Launch: A Comparison

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) According to recent analysis, Ethereum (ETH ) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC ) only 15% of the time since its launch. This data sheds light on the historical performance of these two major cryptocurrencies.

The study, conducted by researchers, revealed that ETH has managed to outperform BTC in terms of price growth for just a small fraction of the time since Ethereum 's inception. This finding may come as a surprise to many who have closely followed the crypto market.

Despite the majority of the time where Bitcoin has outperformed Ethereum , there have been instances where the tables have turned, and ETH has shown impressive gains compared to BTC . This demonstrates the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market and highlights the importance of diversifying one's investment portfolio.

Investors interested in cryptocurrency trading should take this information into consideration when making decisions regarding their investment strategy . Understanding the historical performance of assets like BTC and ETH can help individuals make more informed choices when it comes to their crypto investments.

As the market continues to evolve and new cryptocurrencies emerge, it is crucial for investors to stay informed and adapt to changing market conditions. By keeping an eye on the performance of different assets and understanding historical trends, investors can position themselves for success in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency trading.

