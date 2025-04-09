Sunny Deol Relishes Desi Meal Of Paranthe, Dahi, And Lassi During Flight

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his action drama“Jaat,” treated himself to a delightful desi meal of paranthe, dahi, and lassi during his flight.

The actor's in-flight feast showcases his love for traditional flavors and the simple pleasures of home-cooked food. On Wednesday, the 'Gadar' actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying a parantha with curd. Sunny also added the theme song from his upcoming film“Jaat” to the video. In the clip, the actor can be seen holding a parantha in his hand while dancing to the catchy tune.

Sharing this sweet moment, he captioned the video,“Apna style hai desi Paranthe, dahi aur lassi Thank you all for showing so much love to #JaatThemeSong #Jaat in Cinemas Tomorrow! (sic)."

Notably, the 'Ghayal' actor looks handsome in a white shirt paired with comfy trousers and a stylish hat.

On April 8, the makers of“Jaat” released the theme song from the movie on social media. The upbeat track featuring Sunny perfectly captures his larger-than-life persona, blending classic swagger with the powerful essence of Jaat culture. The theme song sets the stage for the film, highlighting the tough and unyielding spirit of Jaat culture, a trait that has long been associated with Deol's iconic roles. In this foot-tapping number, Sunny rocked a kurta, pajama, and turban, further cementing his iconic Jaat look.

Earlier, the makers of the film had dropped the tracks 'Touch Kiya' and the high-energy number 'Oh Rama Shri Rama.' To celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami on April 6, the team unveiled 'Oh Rama Shri Rama' in a grand ceremony at the iconic Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

“Jaat,” directed by Gopichand Malineni, also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.