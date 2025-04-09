Intelsat, Embraer To Factory Install Multi-Orbit Service

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Intelsat , operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of in-flight connectivity (IFC), will soon launch high-speed, reliable multi-orbit connectivity service on Embraer E2 aircraft from the day the plane is delivered thanks to a new line-fit agreement with Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3) that will allow the aircraft manufacturer to install the equipment during factory production.

“Intelsat is the first multi-orbit satellite inflight connectivity system with an electronically steered array (ESA) antenna to be installed at the Embraer factory, allowing passengers access to reliable, streaming connectivity starting immediately when aircraft enter revenue service,” said Rob Baird, Director of OEM Programs at Intelsat.“Passengers on Embraer E2 aircraft will soon benefit from multi-orbit connectivity that will provide the same fast and dependable internet access they enjoy at home, thanks to wide coverage and low latency.”

As part of the Buyer-Furnished Equipment agreement to offer Intelsat's multi-orbit system as a line-fit option on Embraer's family of E2 aircraft, airline customers can order planes with the Intelsat ESA system already installed and operational upon delivery.

“At Embraer, we pride ourselves on building the world's most efficient, reliable, and comfortable single aisle aircraft, as well as continuously pursuing advancements in technologies that improve aircraft performance and passenger experience,” said Martyn Holmes, CCO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.“With Intelsat's IFC system now line-fit available, we are enabling our airline customers to offer a highly optimized in-flight Wi-Fi experience that will keep them competitive and allow them to delight their passengers.”

About Intelsat

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry“firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the“next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

Follow Us on Social Media :

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink