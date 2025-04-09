BOBA Chic Brings Bold Bubble Tea Innovations To Tuttofood Milan 2025

popping boba, fruit tea

savory popping boba, ramen, meal kit

hotdog, pickled recipes, popping boba

instant kit, cocktail, mocktail

Japan amazake, gaba rice, organic

BOBA CHiC showcases trend-driven bubble tea, spicy popping pearls, and instant cocktails at TuttoFood Milan 2025, Hall 18, Booth G11g.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BOBA CHiC, Taiwan's leading trendsetting bubble tea brand, is proud to announce its participation at TuttoFood Milan 2025, taking place May 5–8 at Fiera Milano. You can find BOBA CHiC at Hall 18, Booth G11g, where we invite food and beverage buyers, retail distributors, and culinary innovators to experience the next wave of bubble tea innovation.Renowned for pushing boundaries in the ready-to-drink and B2B beverage sectors, BOBA CHiC will showcase four groundbreaking product lines developed with global retail partners in mind. Each product combines vibrant Asian flavor profiles with the convenience and creativity European consumers crave:1. Bursting Fruit Tea Series: Refreshing fruit tea infused with popping boba that delivers a playful burst of flavor. Designed for cafés, RTD beverage brands, and food service menus looking to differentiate with texture and color.2. Vegan Bubble Tea: A twist on the classic milk tea, layered with chewy boba spheres in vibrant jewel tones. A sensory delight, this item is ideal for chilled cup offerings and seasonal LTOs.3. Instant Cocktail/ Mocktail Kit – A ready-to-mix innovation allowing retailers and bars to easily create premium bubble tea cocktails anytime, anywhere. It's bubble tea with a twist-perfect for Europe's growing demand for experiential beverages.4. Spicy TABASCO-Flavored Popping Boba – A game-changing topping or dipping ingredient. These bold pearls add a spicy kick and unexpected texture to savory dishes, appetizers, or mixology creations. A fusion item that opens new categories in both retail and foodservice.As European consumers increasingly seek new textures, visual appeal, and interactive food experiences, BOBA CHiC's offerings are strategically designed to meet the evolving demands of food retail distributors, private label buyers, and gourmet concept stores.“Europe is ready for the next level of bubble tea,” said a spokesperson for BOBA CHiC.“We're here not just to sell products, but to inspire partnerships. Whether you're a distributor, retailer, or brand looking to innovate, BOBA CHiC offers the taste, the look, and the story today's consumers are craving.”With a proven track record in global markets and a flexible B2B collaboration model, BOBA CHiC supports OEM/ODM, white-label, and co-branding solutions, making it the go-to partner for trend-driven beverage success.Visit us at TuttoFood 2025 | Hall 18, G11g and experience what's next in bubble tea culture-from Taiwan to the world.For partnership inquiries or to book a meeting during the show, please contact:📧 ...Seeking Distribution Partners Across EuropeBOBA CHiC is actively seeking distribution partners and retail collaborators across Europe who are passionate about Asian beverage culture and innovative product lines. With a proven track record in global markets, we offer flexible partnership models-including retail distribution, brand licensing, and OEM/ODM development-to meet diverse market needs.Whether you're operating in supermarkets, specialty retail, café chains, or beverage supply channels, BOBA CHiC brings a full portfolio of trend-forward products and marketing support to help you stay ahead of the curve. Our mission is to co-create the next wave of beverage experiences-bringing the spirit of Taiwanese bubble tea to new audiences across Europe.📩 To schedule a meeting at the show or discuss potential collaborations, contact us at:...

JEN HENG

Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd

+886 4 2569 4889

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

BOBA CHiC! Taste meets style, BOBA CHiC your way!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.