Immigration Judge Sets Deadline for Evidence on Activist's Deportation
(MENAFN) A US immigration judge has given the Trump administration just over 24 hours to submit evidence supporting the claim that pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil should be deported, according to a report published on Tuesday.
Khalil, who holds legal permanent resident status and a green card, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on March 8 at his residence at Columbia University in New York City.
He was initially taken to a detention facility in New Jersey before being transferred to a center in Louisiana. To date, Khalil has not been officially charged with any deportable offense.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Immigration Judge Jamee Comans instructed attorneys from the Department of Homeland Security to provide Khalil's legal team with evidence supporting his removability by Wednesday, based on a news agency report.
The report further mentioned that Comans had scheduled a follow-up hearing for Friday to allow Khalil’s attorneys to respond.
It is anticipated that after this, the judge will determine whether Khalil should stay in custody or be granted release.
Khalil, who was a prominent leader in the encampment protests at Columbia last spring, also played a significant role in organizing student demonstrations against Israel's actions in Gaza.
