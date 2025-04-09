Bluewater Boosts U.S. Event Hydration With New Team & High-Capacity Dispensers

Niklas Ivarsson, newly appointed President of Bluewater North American.

Sweden's award-winning hydration beverage innovator, Bluewater, is stepping up its events and venues business in the USA with a new organisation and dispensers

- Niklas Ivarsson, newly appointed President of Bluewater North American CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sweden's award-winning water purification and beverage innovator, Bluewater , is stepping up its events and venues business in the USA with a new organisation and new, sleek, and hyper efficient outdoor dispensers able to reliably hydrate thousands of event and festival goers. The move represents a significant comeback in the United States following a short pandemic-related pause in its North American expansion.With a renewed emphasis on serving the outdoor events and sports venue sector, Bluewater is reintroducing its large-capacity, on-demand water dispensers that have proven a big hit in the UK and Europe in recent years to American stadiums, festivals, and fan zones - right in time for the bustling spring and summer season.Initially disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bluewater's U.S. event organisation will initially focus on the golf and sailing sectors in a move reflecting the surging demand for sustainable hydration infrastructure at large-scale events. From marathons to music festivals, the need for safe, clean, and efficient water delivery - without plastic waste - has never been greater.“Our outdoor dispensers are designed for optimal performance and convenience, even in high-traffic areas," said Niklas Ivarsson, newly appointed President of Bluewater North American.“Whether it's a 10K run, a summer concert, or a crowded sports event or stadium, we make it easy to provide chilled, purified water to thousands of fans - quickly and sustainably.”Bluewater's state-of-the-art dispensers harness advanced filtration technology to remove up to 99.7% of contaminants, including PFAS ('forever chemicals'), heavy metals, microplastics, and other toxic substances. The result: cleaner, safer, better-tasting water-without the logistics and environmental costs of trucking it in single-use bottles.Built for mobility and scale, Bluewater dispensers can be deployed as standalone hydration stations or integrated into branded activations and sponsor zones. They offer customizable touchpoints for fan engagement, data capture, and sustainability messaging, and have proved highly popular in the UK and across Europe, hydrating events such as Britain's annual The Open and Women's Open golf tournaments, the American Magic team that competed The America's Cup in Barcelona, Spain in 2024, The Cape Town Marathon, and China's Volvo Open golf event.“Today's event attendees and organisers are more health-conscious and eco-aware than ever,” Ivarsson added.“We have established a new US-based organization to help assist sports organizers to meet audience expectations while efficiently slashing plastic waste and carbon emissions - all with the reliability, cost efficiency, and performance that today's event and venue operators require.”The launch comes as new studies highlight serious concerns about the quality of tap and bottled water in the U.S. A 2024 update to the Environmental Working Group's Tap Water Database reported over 324 different contaminants detected across American water systems - including PFAS, which are associated with cancer, liver damage, and fertility issues.For Bluewater, the solution is obvious: deliver world-class water purification right to the source - whether it's a desert festival, urban race route, or outdoor sports arena.Already trusted by major sporting organizers around the world, including the renowned golf courses such as St. Andrews, Scotland, Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, and Pebble Beach in the USA, Bluewater's mobile and permanent dispensers are designed for speedy refilling of reusable water vessels, rugged durability, and uncompromising hygiene, even in extreme weather conditions.For event or venue commercial partnerships, rentals, or direct purchases, contact Brady McGrath, Bluewater USA Events & Venues Manger, at 630-605-7369 or email .... Discover more about Bluewater event offerings at .

