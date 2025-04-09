'Never Experienced Something Like This': Man Recalls 'Racist Encounter' On Mumbai Train, Reddit Post Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) A young man's disturbing experience aboard a Mumbai local train has struck a chord online, shedding light on the everyday prejudice faced by many due to regional identities. The 24-year-old Mumbaikar took to Reddit to share his story, seeking advice and sparking an emotional conversation on bias, identity, and belonging.

According to his post, the incident occurred on a crowded train where he tried to politely offer space to a fellow commuter, a man who appeared to be around 35 years old. Instead of a simple response, the older man reacted arrogantly. When the 24-year-old called out his tone, the situation escalated into an argument.

But things took an uglier turn when the older man began making racist remarks about people from Uttar Pradesh (UP). The situation worsened as other bystanders joined in-not to defuse the conflict, but to support the aggressor, with one even becoming verbally abusive.

What made the situation particularly painful for the man was the fact that he is a lifelong Mumbaikar who also speaks fluent Marathi. Yet, none of that seemed to matter. He felt completely shut out, as if his local identity was dismissed the moment he was perceived to be“from UP.”

“I was honestly hurt and disappointed,” he wrote in the Reddit post.

Despite staying calm and eventually withdrawing from the argument, the abuse continued. The man said he was left feeling deeply disheartened and has since been trying to make sense of what happened. The experience, he added, was his first real brush with such direct regional discrimination -an encounter that left emotional scars.

He ended the post with a heartfelt appeal to the community, asking if others had been in similar situations and how they managed to cope when things became so personal and painful.

The post has since sparked a wider conversation online, with many expressing solidarity.

One commenter, in particular, offered some blunt but honest advice:“D***heads are everywhere dude, at the mall, cinemas, buses, trains, offices, schools U name it. Just don't bat an eye and get going with your own work. We may speak to the abuser but he doesn't seem to listen so.... just get goin.”

In a city known for its diversity, the incident serves as a sobering reminder that deep-rooted prejudices still linger beneath the surface.