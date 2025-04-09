Noida Restaurant Owner Arrested After Woman Gets Chicken Biryani Instead Of Veg During Navratri Viral Video
Just as Chaitra Navratri concluded, news went viral of a pure vegetarian woman allegedly receiving non-vegetarian biryani instead of the vegetarian one she had ordered.
Noida Police arrested the restaurant owner, who was identified as Rahul Rajvanshi, allegedly for hurting religious sentiments.Also Read | Cost of veg thali slips 3% y-o-y, non-veg remains unchanged in March Here's what happened:
A woman named Chhaya Sharma from Greater Noida claimed in a viral video that she had ordered vegetarian biryani from“Lucknowi Kabab Paratha” via a food delivery app during Navratri but was instead served non-vegetarian biryani.
She said she was a pure vegetarian and did not realise that the biryani contained meat until she had eaten a few bites.
In a teary-eyed video, Chhaya Sharma claimed that she was made to eat non-vegetarian during Navratri“on purpose”.
“I am a pure vegetarian woman, and they have sent me this non-veg biryani during Navaratri (sic),” she says in Hindi in the viral video.
“This is intentional. Whoever did this has done it intentionally. How can they send non-veg when I ordered veg biryani,” she claimed.
She also said the restaurant closed moments after she received the order and that despite repeated calls, no one addressed her grievances.Also Read | Zomato user ends up receiving chicken biryani despite ordering pure-veg food
LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of her claims.Restaurant owner arrested:
After the video went viral on social media, the Noida police on Monday arrested the restaurant owner from Central Noida.
“On Monday, a video went viral on social media in which a woman claimed she ordered a vegetarian dish from a restaurant but was instead delivered a non-vegetarian item,” the police said.
DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the Police arrested the restaurant owner based on a complaint and sent the food sample for testing to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.Also Read | Watch viral video: Wedding guests engage in battle to grab for non-veg food Here's how netizens reacted:
Netizens did not buy the woman's act and said no“pure vegetarian” person would order from a place serving both veg and non-veg , especially during Navratri.
Social media users also questioned the restaurant owner's arrest.“If you're pure vegetarian then she shouldn't have ordered from 'Lucknowi Kabab Parantha' (sic),” a user said.“Restaurant owner is arrested under which law section?” asked another curious user.
“Ordering veg food in Navratri from a kebab restaurant? Ironical!!! No veg biriyani has clearly visible pieces of chicken/mutton, which is clearly evident in her video also lady wants to become viral by such a prank (sic),” claimed a user.
“Being a pure vegetarian, how come u ordered food from a non-veg restaurant... If the hotel is serving both veg and non veg then it might have been a human error. During peak hours mistake would happen and they are not intentional. Arresting hotel owner is not the right thing (sic),” said another user.
