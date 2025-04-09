403
Can Yaman’s Latest Historical Drama, ‘El Turco’, to be Streamed on MENA Screens
Dubai, UAE, 07 April 2025: STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, is set to exclusively premiere the highly anticipated 2025 period drama, ‘El Turco’, on April 18th.
Based on a true story, the binge-worthy drama stars Turkish actor, Can Yaman, in 6 thrilling episodes from this month onwards. Set in 17th-century Italy, it follows Ottoman Janissary Balaban Hasan, who is wounded and separated from his army after the Siege of Vienna. Seeking refuge in a small Italian village, he disguises himself as a humble craftsman to heal and disappear - but a startling discovery changes his plans.
