403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Triumph Launches The Speed 400 MY25 A New Benchmark In Modern Classics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2025, Bangalore – Triumph Motorcycles proudly unveils the Speed 400 MY25, the latest iteration of its highly acclaimed modern classic roadster. Crafted to offer an unmatched blend of performance, style and accessibility, the MY25 (Model Year 2025) version arrives with subtle updates & refinements, continuing Triumph's legacy of engineering excellence.
The Speed 400 MY25 builds on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor, featuring the same responsive 398cc single-cylinder engine, producing an impressive 40 PS of peak power and 37.5 Nm of torque. Designed for riders who crave both city agility and weekend thrills, the MY25 offers a nimble chassis, class-leading braking components, and enhanced rider comfort.
With updated graphics and new colorways exclusive to the MY25, Triumph continues to elevate the aesthetic appeal of the Speed 400. The new model also receives fine-tuned ride dynamics, ensuring an even smoother and more confident experience for new riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike.
Key Highlights of the Speed 400 MY25:
398cc liquid-cooled engine with strong low-end torque
Modern-retro design with MY25 exclusive color options
Ride-by-wire throttle and Bosch dual-channel ABS
Lightweight chassis for agile handling
LED lighting and semi-digital instrument console
Competitive pricing and backed by Triumph's premium service network
Triumph's partnership with Bajaj has enabled localized production, making the Speed 400 MY25 accessible to a wider audience without compromising quality or heritage. With its premium features and affordable pricing, the model is poised to dominate the entry-level modern classic segment in India and other global markets.
Availability:
The Triumph Speed 400 MY25 will be available at authorized Triumph showrooms across India starting this month. Test rides and bookings are now open.
Media Contact:
Khivrajtriumph
Phone: 7338685516
Website :
The Speed 400 MY25 builds on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor, featuring the same responsive 398cc single-cylinder engine, producing an impressive 40 PS of peak power and 37.5 Nm of torque. Designed for riders who crave both city agility and weekend thrills, the MY25 offers a nimble chassis, class-leading braking components, and enhanced rider comfort.
With updated graphics and new colorways exclusive to the MY25, Triumph continues to elevate the aesthetic appeal of the Speed 400. The new model also receives fine-tuned ride dynamics, ensuring an even smoother and more confident experience for new riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike.
Key Highlights of the Speed 400 MY25:
398cc liquid-cooled engine with strong low-end torque
Modern-retro design with MY25 exclusive color options
Ride-by-wire throttle and Bosch dual-channel ABS
Lightweight chassis for agile handling
LED lighting and semi-digital instrument console
Competitive pricing and backed by Triumph's premium service network
Triumph's partnership with Bajaj has enabled localized production, making the Speed 400 MY25 accessible to a wider audience without compromising quality or heritage. With its premium features and affordable pricing, the model is poised to dominate the entry-level modern classic segment in India and other global markets.
Availability:
The Triumph Speed 400 MY25 will be available at authorized Triumph showrooms across India starting this month. Test rides and bookings are now open.
Media Contact:
Khivrajtriumph
Phone: 7338685516
Website :
Company :-Khivraj Motors
User :- Khivraj Motors
Email :...
Phone :-7338685516
Mobile:- 7338685516Url :- speed-400-2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment