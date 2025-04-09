403
DEME Signs Agreement To Acquire Norwegian Offshore Wind Infrastructure Company Havfram
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME (Euronext: DEME) announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway. This strategic acquisition aligns with DEME's ambition to expand its footprint in the offshore wind energy market and enhances its competitive positioning in turbine and foundation installations.
