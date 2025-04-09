At Least 14 Injured In Drone Attack On Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A drone attack on the city of Dnipro has left 14 people injured,

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, we know of 14 victims of the UAV attack on Dnipro, ranging in age from 18 to 87,” he wrote.

Half of the injured were hospitalized, with one person in serious condition and the rest in moderate condition.

attack deadliest strike harming children in three years of war – U

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that the attack caused significant damage to city buildings, including shattering at least 200 windows in residential high-rise buildings.“Residential buildings were targeted again. At least two hundred windows were smashed in high-rise buildings. We are still clarifying the extent of the destruction,” he stated.

Earlier reports indicated that the drone strikes also ignited fires in the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 8, the Russian army launched an attack on Kharkiv, sparking a fire.