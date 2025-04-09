Major Cost Savings On Top Cancer Drugs With India-Approved Alternatives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) India's pharmaceutical industry is renowned for producing high-quality generic drugs that adhere to strict international standards. These medications are often chemically equivalent to their U.S. brand-name counterparts but are available at a fraction of the price.

Top 5 Affordable India-Made Cancer Medications Available at SaveRxCanada

Palbociclib (Brand: Ibrance)

India Generic: Palnat – $4.38 per capsule

Patients prescribed Palbociclib can expect to pay over $200 per capsule in the U.S. The Indian version, Palnat, offers approximately 98% savings.

Ibrutinib (Brand: Imbruvica)

India Generic: Ibrunat – $6.95 per capsule

With U.S. prices soaring over $480 per capsule, Ibrunat provides patients with nearly 99% in savings, making ongoing treatment significantly more accessible.

Enzalutamide (Brand: Xtandi)

India Generic: Xylutide – $5.23 per tablet

Compared to the U.S. price of $115 or more per tablet, Xylutide offers up to 95% cost reduction, easing the financial burden on prostate cancer patients.

Osimertinib (Brand: Tagrisso)

India Generic: Tagrix – $416.67 per tablet

While still a premium medication, Tagrix is approximately 42% cheaper than its U.S. counterpart, which averages around $720 per tablet.

Abemaciclib (Brand: Verzenio)

India Generic: Ramiven – $36.67 per tablet

Ramiven delivers a dramatic 88% savings compared to the U.S. price of over $300 per tablet, offering new hope for breast cancer patients.

Note: U.S. brand-name prices are based on publicly available retail pharmacy data as of Q1 2025. Individual pricing may vary.

Free Shipping

These generic cancer medications are available through the RxSelect program, which includes free shipping on all orders.

A Valid Prescription Is Required

All medications ordered through SaveRxCanada require a valid prescription from a licensed healthcare provider. This ensures patient safety and compliance with medical and legal

SaveRxCanada works only with licensed international pharmacies that meet strict dispensing regulations.

Why It Matters

Even with insurance, many cancer patients face crippling out-of-pocket costs. With these India-approved generics, patients now have a safe, effective, and legal pathway to affordable care.

About SaveRxCanada

SaveRxCanada is a leading online pharmacy referral service that connects patients with licensed international pharmacies, primarily in India. The platform offers deep discounts on medications for chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, and more. With a focus on affordability, security, and patient care, SaveRxCanada helps bridge the global gap in medication access.

To learn more or to place a secure order, visit: SaveRxCanada

