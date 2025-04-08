Spacious Home On Nearly 20 Acres In Fayetteville, AR To Sell At Auction

A rare opportunity to own a spacious home on nearly 20 acres in a prime Fayetteville location will be offered at public auction on April 15 at 10:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare opportunity to own a spacious home on nearly 20 acres in a prime Fayetteville location will be offered at public auction on Tuesday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. The property is located at 4787 W Weir Rd, just one mile west of N Rupple Rd.

This 3,310 square foot home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with formal living and dining areas, offering generous space for both everyday living and entertaining. Step outside to enjoy the in-ground pool and hot tub nestled in a private backyard retreat-ideal for relaxing or hosting guests.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking for space, privacy, and location,” said auctioneer Zack Looper of Looper Auction & Realty.“You don't often see properties like this come available, especially at auction.”

The auction will be conducted live, onsite. A 10% buyer's premium will apply. Full terms and additional information, including photos, are available online at looperauction

Don't miss this chance to purchase a stunning property in a highly desirable area of Fayetteville.

Auction Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 15

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 4787 W Weir Rd, Fayetteville, AR

Directions: 1 mile west of N Rupple Rd

For more information, contact Zack Looper at 479-996-4848 or ....

Zack Looper

Looper Auction & Realty II, LLC.

+1 479-322-8149

...

