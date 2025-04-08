Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Secretary Of Defense Discusses With Egyptian Counterpart Red Sea Security


2025-04-08 07:18:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 8 (KUNA) - US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth discussed on Tuesday, via phone, with Egyptian Minister of Defense General Abd-al-Majid Ahmad Saqr the importance of Red Sea security and Yemeni Houthi attacks which have negatively impacted the Suez Canal and the global economy.
Secretary Hegseth also affirmed to the Egyptian Minister Saqr the strong partnership between the United States and Egypt, and the opportunities available to advance shared interests, according to a readout of the call issued by Defense Press Operations Director Col. Chris Devine. (end)
