Justice Naatasha Burian Sworn In As Judge Of The Supreme Court Of Seychelles

In a formal ceremony held today at State House, President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the swearing-in of Mrs. Natasha Burian as Judge of the Supreme Court of Seychelles following the recommendation of the Constitutional Appointments Authority.

Justice Burian took the Oaths of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath in the presence of distinguished officials including Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Roger Mancienne, President of the Court of Appeal Justice Anthony Fernando, Chief Justice Rony Govinden, and Attorney General Vinsent Perera. Members of the judiciary, the Constitutional Appointments Authority, esteemed guest and family members.

During the ceremony, on behalf of the country and on his personal behalf President Ramkalawam congratulated Justice Burian on her appointment, praising the successful appointment of a Seychelloise for the new role. He highlighted her experience as a valuable asset in the delivery of justice and upholding the rule of law of our nation.

Justice Burian brings impressive credentials to the Supreme Court. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Law from the University of Reading (UK) and was admitted to the Bar in July 2011. Previously admitted as a Member of the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple in May 2010, she began her legal career in Seychelles with a Pupillage in September 2011. She was formally admitted as an Attorney at Law in November 2013 and appointed as a Notary two years later.

Her judicial service began in May 2017 when she was sworn in as Magistrate, a position she held until November 2021, after which she served as Master of the Supreme Court. Justice Burian has also demonstrated leadership as Chairperson of several important bodies including the Rent Board, Employment Tribunal, and Mental Health Care Tribunal, as well as Vice-Chairperson of the Family Tribunal.

Recently, Justice Burian completed a Master's Degree in Law at the University of London, specializing in Criminology and International Criminal Justice, further enhancing her expertise. This appointment makes her the fourth woman to serve as a puisne Judge with the Supreme Court of Seychelles, representing an important advancement in gender diversity within the nation's judiciary.

Justice Burian will primarily serve in the commercial court. "I feel extremely privileged to have been given the opportunity to further advance in my professional career," she stated following the ceremony. "The setup of the commercial court is extremely important in Seychelles. We need to encourage the ease of doing business, not only for foreign investment but for domestic businesses as well. We need to ensure smooth operations and swift delivery of judgments in commercial matters."

This appointment underscores Seychelles ongoing commitment to strengthening its judicial system through the selection of highly qualified legal professionals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.