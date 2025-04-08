403
Minerva Foods Faces Market Pressure After Billion-Dollar Capital Increase Announcement
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Minerva Foods, South America's leading beef exporter, announced a capital increase of up to R$ 2 billion, potentially reaching R$ 3 billion if subscription bonuses are fully exercised.
The issuance price of R$ 5.17 per share represents a 20% discount compared to the previous closing price of R$ 6.44. The announcement triggered a 5.28% drop in Minerva's shares, while competitors like Marfrig, BRF, and JBS saw slight gains.
The company aims to reduce its leverage ratio, which currently stands at 3.7 times net debt/EBITDA following its acquisition of 13 facilities from Marfrig in late 2024.
If the capital injection is fully realized, this ratio could drop to approximately 3.0 times, improving financial stability and freeing up cash flow for shareholders. Analysts view this move as crucial for addressing Minerva's high debt levels and negative equity position.
The operation guarantees a minimum subscription of R$ 1 billion, supported by commitments from major shareholders like Salic International Investment Company and VDQ Holdings S.A., ensuring baseline funding.
However, the capital increase could dilute existing shareholders by up to 65% if they do not participate in the offering. Despite dilution concerns, analysts project positive impacts on Minerva 's financials.
Full capitalization could boost net income from R$ 272 million to R$ 610 million by 2026 and raise earnings per share by up to 15%. The company's leverage would decrease significantly, strengthening its balance sheet and improving its ability to finance operations.
Minerva's move reflects its strategy to stabilize finances amid domestic challenges like cattle cycle fluctuations and global opportunities such as recovering Chinese demand. While immediate market reactions show skepticism, analysts acknowledge the long-term benefits for the company's resilience and growth potential.
