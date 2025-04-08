Firehawk Aerospace Taps Juggerbot 3D As Strategic Partner For Additively Manufactured Propellants

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The production of additively manufactured propellants delivered through JuggerBot 3D systems demonstrates the urgency and commitment to advanced flight at a rate that the United States and its warfighters require," said JuggerBot 3D President Zachary Divencenzo. "We're proud to support Firehawk's mission to strengthen the U.S. munitions industrial base so that it's capable of responding to conflict at scale and at speed."

The partnership brings together Firehawk's rapid, safe, and cost-effective energetics production methods and JuggerBot 3D's leadership in large-format 3D printing to streamline the manufacturing of complex fuel grains. Additive manufacturing of solid rocket propellant represents a transformative leap in defense readiness, enabling faster, more flexible, and cost-effective production of high-performance munitions. Unlike traditional cast-and-cure methods, 3D printing allows for increased performance, highly customized grain geometries, improved reliability, reduced waste, and the ability to rapidly scale or iterate designs.

"Partnering with an industry leader like JuggerBot significantly enhances our production process by bringing greater speed, precision, and flexibility to how we manufacture solid rocket motors," said Michael Stark, President of Firehawk Aerospace. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to scale rapidly, respond to dynamic mission requirements, and deliver cutting-edge capability where and when it matters most."

Under the agreement, Firehawk will integrate multiple JuggerBot 3D Tradesman SeriesTM P3-44 systems, with options for containerized and custom configurations tailored to mission-specific needs. Both Firehawk Aerospace and JuggerBot 3D remain dedicated to strengthening the United States defense industrial base, with all manufacturing proudly Made in America.

ABOUT FIREHAWK AEROSPACE

Firehawk Aerospace develops and manufactures cutting-edge energetic materials for solid rocket motors and explosives. Our proprietary energetic feedstock enables long-term storage and rapid, on-demand propellant production, significantly outpacing traditional manufacturing methods. This accelerates the sustainment of munition stockpiles, ensuring a reliable supply of materials both domestically and abroad. By transforming how energetic materials are produced and deployed, Firehawk enhances operational readiness and strengthens supply chain resilience for defense and aerospace applications.

ABOUT JUGGERBOT 3D

JuggerBot 3D is an additive manufacturing OEM specializing in large-format systems capable of processing performance materials. We design and build advanced 3D printing solutions that meet our customers' criteria for performance, reliability, and value. JuggerBot 3D proudly manufactures its systems in Youngstown, Ohio.

SOURCE Firehawk Aerospace