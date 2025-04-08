Presenting KFC's All New Gold Edition: A Cheesy Twist To Your Favourite Menu Items

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Get ready to indulge in the unmatched cheesiness of the all-new KFC Gold Edition, which presents your KFC favourites in an all-new cheesy avatar. The KFC Gold Edition brings a bold new flavour to KFC's iconic finger lickin' good chicken.



Enjoy KFC favourites such as Zinger burger, Boneless Strips & Fries dunked with the flavour of cheese



Crispy, juicy and dunked in the flavour of cheese, the range of items includes the Dunked Chicken Zinger Burger, & Dunked Chicken Strips . And that's not all. KFC Gold Edition comes in a never-seen-before, exclusive gold & black packaging.



KFC Gold Edition has veg etarian options such as Veg Zinger and Cheesy Fries as well so everyone can savour the cheesy goodness.



Starting at INR 129 , the KFC Gold Edition is available for dine-in & takeaway across all 1200+ KFC restaurants in India as well as via the KFC app & website ().



So, what are you waiting for? KFC Gold Edition promises a taste adventure like no other. It's the Zinger you've always loved, and the crispy strips you often crave, now dunked in the golden goodness of cheese. Head to your nearest KFC to experience the cheesiest, crunchiest bite.



