Action Target Announces The 33Rd Premier Law Enforcement Training Event: LETC 2025

PROVO, Utah, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Target Inc., the global leader in modern live-fire shooting ranges, proudly announces the 33Law Enforcement Training Camp (LETC) 2025, set for August 18th to 22nd. This premier event invites active law enforcement officers to experience four intensive days of world-class training, sharpen critical skills, and connect with industry leaders. With limited spots available, LETC 2025 promises to be a transformative opportunity for officers seeking to elevate their expertise and advance their careers.

For over 30 years, LETC has been a cornerstone of law enforcement training, blending expert instruction with practical, real-world scenarios. Participants will customize their experience by selecting four 8-hour courses from a diverse range of specialized options, including:



Performance Pistol - Red Dot Sight

Vehicle Threat Interdiction (VTI)

Carbine Techniques

Low Light Strategies

Patrol Structure Clearing

Advanced Firearms Techniques

Precision Long Range Patrol Rifle

Modern Training Concepts for Instructors and Shooters Shooting on Reactive Steel



Led by highly skilled instructors, each course delivers hands-on learning, equipping officers with actionable techniques to enhance their performance and departmental capabilities.

Beyond the training, LETC 2025 honors the legacy of Sergeant Cory Wride of the Utah County Sheriff's Office, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2014. Attendees can participate in the annual Sgt. Cory Wride Memorial Match Shoot , a respectable tribute that fosters camaraderie among officers.

The event also serves as a networking hub, offering exclusive opportunities to engage with leading sponsors and vendors. From the Welcome Dinner Vendor Night to the celebrated LETC Banquet , attendees can explore cutting-edge law enforcement technology and enter to win prizes donated by generous partners.

“At Action Target, we're dedicated to empowering the heroes who protect our communities,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, Sr. VP and General Manager of Action Target.“LETC is more than a training camp-it's a commitment to excellence, providing officers with the tools and knowledge to succeed in an ever-changing world. We're honored to host this event and support law enforcement nationwide.”

With limited spots, early registration is critical. Active law enforcement officers can learn more about the event and secure their place at joining a legacy of training excellence.

About Action Target Inc.

Discover the pinnacle of shooting range excellence with Action Target, the global leader established in 1986. Partnering with range owners worldwide, we design, install, and maintain unparalleled shooting environments for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. From indoor/outdoor ranges to modular setups and shoot houses, our solutions are backed by decades of innovation and expertise. Explore our meticulously engineered products, including ballistic shooting stalls, target systems, reactive targets, and steel/rubber berm bullet traps, all supported by our Smart Range AXISTM range control system. Beyond installation, our comprehensive range services cover parts, maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, and more, and range supplies that are available through our online store. Redefine the experience of range solutions with Action Target at .

