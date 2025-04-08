Kandice Henry Honoured With 10Th Annual Canadian REALTORS Care® Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REALTOR® from the Greater Toronto Area founded a charity to create spaces for underprivileged youth to learn about themselves and build confidence









OTTAWA, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandice Henry, a REALTOR® and salesperson with iPro Realty from Brampton, Ontario, has been selected as the winner of the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award 2025 Proudly Presented by REALTOR.ca. Now in its tenth year, the annual award celebrates and recognizes REALTORS® who create lasting impact in their community.

This year, more than 53 inspiring REALTORS® were nominated for the prestigious award. Henry was selected for her significant contributions in the Greater Toronto Area, including as a fierce advocate for social justice and having touched the lives of more than 400 local youth.

“We were thoroughly impressed by Kandice's commitment to social justice, including founding a charity to help disadvantaged youth,” said Chris Peters, CREA's Regional Director, Atlantic and member of the selection committee.“We were so inspired by the countless hours Kandice devotes to developing curriculum and organizing within the community to help create brighter futures for local children.”

While studying in university, Henry spent time volunteering with the judicial and social services systems, where she deepened her knowledge on the struggles of underserved youth. She would then spend ten years serving as the LIFE Foundation's Vice-President from 2013-2023, working towards their mission of supporting at-risk youth.

After a transformational trip to Africa, Henry was determined to deepen her commitment to underserved youth. In 2023, she founded, and continues to lead, the Shining Lighte Youth Charity (SLYC). Through her vision, SLYC has developed and implemented innovative programs designed to help break the cycles of disadvantage faced by many young people. The term 'Lighte' stands for“Leaders in Generational Healing Through Empowerment and Education,” and guides the organization's mission.

“It's really heartfelt just to see that what I'm doing is actually coming to life because it's full circle for me,” said Henry.“I'm trying to help youth who are in underserved positions and neighbourhoods and places, and I came from that.”

Henry's win was announced at CREA's Annual General Meeting, which took place April 8, 2025. As part of the award, CREA will contribute a $10,000 donation on behalf of REALTORS® nationwide to her charity of choice, the Shining Lighte Youth Charity .

In the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award's 10 years of existence, 307 REALTORS® from everywhere across Canada have been nominated by their peers, friends, family members or charity representatives.

Nominations for the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award 2026 will open later this fall. More details about the program, previous recipients, and nominees can be found at .

