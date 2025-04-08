Vector Global Logistics Opens New Office In Lviv, Ukraine

Vector Global Logistics is thrilled to announce that they have just opened their newest office in Lviv, Ukraine. The company is excited to take this next step.

- Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing DirectorATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vector Global Logistics, a Certified B CorporationTM and award winning logistics company, is thrilled to announce that they have just opened their newest office in Lviv, Ukraine. Having been involved in supporting Ukraine since shortly after Russia invaded in February 2022, the company is excited to take this next step of investing in the people, the country, and their economy.Like many others, Vector was stunned and angered by Russia's actions, and felt compelled to take action. They launched the“Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine” initiative just weeks after the war started and it continues to this day. It includes rallying a community in support as well as bi-monthly Zoom calls, podcast episodes, making connections between supporters, and of course, logistics support. Opening this office is the next extension of their commitment to Ukraine's bright and resilient future.“We are deeply committed to the people and communities of Ukraine and the region,” says Co-Founder and Managing Director Enrique Alvarez.“After years of supporting remarkable organizations and working with inspiring people, we are humbled to open our own office, strengthening our ability to make a positive impact. We stand firm against autocratic regimes, bullies, and senseless political conflicts, and we believe in leveraging our expertise to help rebuild and unite. Our mission is not only to support local economies but to foster hope, resilience, and collaboration. Together, I am confident we will continue to uplift communities as we work towards a brighter, more connected future.”Co-Founder and Managing Director Brian Oxley adds,“At Vector, we believe in the power of logistics to drive positive change. Throughout the war, we have been committed to supporting Ukraine with humanitarian aid, and now, we are honored to take the next step by opening our new office in Ukraine. This expansion is more than just business-it's about standing with the people of Ukraine as they rebuild, providing the critical supply chain and logistic solutions needed to restore infrastructure, revive industries, and move essential goods where they're needed most. We are here to help, and we are here to stay.”Vector is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has additional offices in Monterrey and Aguascalientes, Mexico, Santiago and Iquique, Chile, and Lima, Peru. They also have employees in the UK, India, China, and Vietnam. This expansion into Ukraine will not only serve their clients better but allow them to further their Logistics With Purposemotto.To learn more about Vector Global Logistics, please visit . To learn more about their“Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine” initiative, please visit .About Vector Global LogisticsA Certified B CorporationTM, Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit .

Kristi Porter

Vector Global Logistics

+1 404-554-1150 ext. 109

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.