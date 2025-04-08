New Copilot Success Playbook Helps Leaders Launch Practical AI Strategies

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America.

ONLC Training Bridges the Gap Between AI Interest and Action with a Proven Framework for Copilot Adoption

- Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC TrainingWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations race to integrate AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, many leaders are still asking the same question:“Where do we start?” ONLC Training has launched the Copilot Success Playbook, a scalable enablement program designed to help businesses assess readiness, surface practical AI use cases, and upskill their workforce using content developed through years of hands-on experience.“Executives don't need more hype-they need a path forward,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training.“The Copilot Success Playbook delivers that path with structure, clarity, and a deep bench of resources developed from real-world adoption projects.”Over the past two years, ONLC's Copilot Adoption webinar series has attracted more than 20,000 enrollments, providing professionals with timely guidance on Microsoft's rapidly evolving AI tools. As part of the Playbook, clients receive access to recordings from that popular series-refreshed and updated to reflect Microsoft's latest feature releases.A Structured Starting Point for Copilot SuccessAt the heart of the Playbook is a three-part Core Program that equips organizations with the tools, training, and strategic clarity needed to adopt Copilot effectively:AI Maturity & Readiness Assessment: Based on surveys of both leadership and IT staff, this process evaluates infrastructure, identifies training needs, and highlights potential Copilot proof-of-concept (POC) projects. This includes the Leadership Alignment Session where we combine Frontline Insights with Emerging AI Capabilities to determine POC projects that are a Strategic Fit for the organization.Access to The Hub: Participants receive six months of access to ONLC's cohort-based eLearning platform, featuring Copilot awareness sessions, scenario-based labs, ongoing content releases, and optional coaching blocks.30% Discount on Live Training: Organizations benefit from discounted access to ONLC's live instructor-led training and professional support services for Copilot, Power Platform, Microsoft 365, and Azure.In recognition of their partnership with Microsoft's 50 Days of AI Learning initiative, ONLC is offering the full Core Copilot Success Playbook at a 50% discount through May 28. For small businesses with 30 or fewer employees, the entire program is available for just $1495-a rare opportunity to launch AI adoption affordably.“Many small and mid-sized businesses already have access to Copilot Chat through their Microsoft Enterprise or Business Premium licenses,” said Williamson.“That means the tool is already there-what they need now is the knowledge, structure, and guidance to put it to work.”Add-On Services for Deeper ImpactTo support broader organizational transformation, ONLC offers optional add-ons that extend the Playbook's reach and strategic alignment:Executive Roadmap Session: A guided 2-hour session with ONLC consultants, informed by surveys of up to 15 leaders. The outcome: three strategic Copilot POCs that ONLC will help architect and develop. Typically this is bundled with the Organization Ideation Survey.Organization Ideation Survey: A company-wide survey capturing employee ideas for automation. The report identifies themes and recommends a short, medium, and long-term roadmap for AI-enhanced workflows.Large Group Awareness Training: A live kickoff event for up to 200 employees, introducing generative AI and Copilot's capabilities. The session is recorded and added to The Hub for future access.Built for Business LeadersThe Copilot Success Playbook is designed to empower non-technical leaders with actionable insight-not just technical specs. It demystifies AI adoption while focusing on business impact, user readiness, and sustainable execution.“AI adoption doesn't have to be overwhelming,” said Williamson.“With the Playbook, companies get a proven structure that meets them where they are-whether they're just starting out or ready to expand their impact.”To learn more about the Copilot Success Playbook, or to schedule a discovery call, visit or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. With a commitment to quality instruction and up-to-date course content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today's rapidly changing technology landscape. For more information, visit

