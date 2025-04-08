Pan Am Flight Academy Expands Training Capabilities With New B767-300ER Full Flight Simulator

Boeing 767-300ER Level“D” Full-Flight Simulator

Pan Am Flight Academy expands with new B767-300ER full flight simulator, boosting training capabilities

- Ed Wegel, CEO of Pan Am Flight AcademyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pan Am Flight Academy, an Acorn Company, announces the acquisition and installation of a state-of-the-art Boeing 767-300ER Level“D” Full-Flight Simulator, further expanding its widebody training capacity. The simulator is now located at the Academy's Axis Park Campus in Miami and is scheduled to be ready-for-training by July 2025.Outfitted with GE engines, TCAS 7.0, EGPWS, and Upset Recovery Training (UPRT Dir 2) capabilities, the B767-300ER simulator is being upgraded with the RSI XT6 Image Generator, high-resolution Norxe P10 projectors, a new back projection screen, and a complete mylar mirror replacement, delivering high-quality simulation tools and ensuring dependable performance.With this addition, Pan Am will operate five Boeing 767 full-flight simulators in Miami, reinforcing its position as one of the most comprehensive Boeing training centers in the region.“These technical upgrades further reinforce our commitment to quality, reliability, and operational excellence,” said Ed Wegel, CEO of Pan Am Flight Academy.“This is yet another example of how we continue to invest in supporting our customers' global B767 fleet and meeting their pilot training needs.”The acquisition supports growing demand from international carriers and commercial operators seeking access to top-tier widebody aircraft training, including type-rating, recurrent training, and simulator leasing.About Pan Am Flight AcademyPan Am Flight Academy is a global leader in aviation training, offering one of the largest and most diverse fleets of full-flight simulators in the industry. With more than four decades of experience, Pan Am serves airlines and aviation professionals worldwide. As the only surviving division of the original Pan American World Airways, the Academy continues its legacy of excellence from its base of operations in Miami, Florida. Learn more atAbout Acorn Capital ManagementAcorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

