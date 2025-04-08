ARMORTHANE LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT DECK COATING BUSINESSES

ArmorThane Coated Deck

The global coatings leader ArmorThane is creating new opportunities to use their durable, fast-curing deck coating systems

- Troy Bacon

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ArmorThane, a leading global formulator, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings, is announcing new initiatives designed to help grow existing businesses and form the foundation of new businesses for aspiring entrepreneurs. The initiatives involve a comprehensive suite of polyurea deck coating products, application equipment, training programs, and business startup packages, where ArmorThane's goal is to help entrepreneurs, contractors, and deck builders expand into the rapidly growing market for durable, weatherproof deck resurfacing services. By offering not only advanced coating materials but also high-pressure spray equipment, custom mobile spray rigs, certification courses, and ongoing technical support, ArmorThane is positioning itself as a one-stop partner for those looking to capitalize on the rising demand for long-lasting polyurea deck coatings.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE COATINGS FOR LASTING DECK PROTECTION

ArmorThane's polyurea deck coatings are engineered to deliver exceptional durability and weather resistance on both residential and commercial decks. Their fast-curing coatings create a seamless, waterproof membrane over wood or concrete surfaces, protecting decks from moisture damage, UV exposure, and heavy wear. Once sprayed, the polyurea sets within seconds to minutes, allowing coated decks to be ready for foot traffic in a matter of minutes to hours after application, which is far faster than other leading material systems.

A COMPLETE ECOSYSTEM: EQUIPMENT, TRAINING, & SUPPORT FOR APPLICATORS

In addition to a large portfolio of high-performance coating products, ArmorThane can also provide a full support ecosystem to see that new applicators have everything needed to succeed in offering polyurea deck services. This includes state-of-the-art plural-component spray equipment and custom mobile spray rigs that enable efficient on-site application of polyurea. ArmorThane's high-pressure spray systems are designed for precise mixing and heated application of the two-component polyurea to guarantee a complete, quality cure and strong adhesion on each and every job. For contractors who need a mobile solution, invaluable for spraying deck coatings, ArmorThane builds polyurea spray rigs outfitted with generators, pumps, and spray guns – essentially turnkey coating factories on wheels. Their mobile units allow contractors to easily bring polyurea capabilities directly to any job site, whether it's a homeowner's backyard deck or a large commercial rooftop terrace.



BOOMING MARKET OPPORTUNITY FOR POLYUREA DECK COATINGS

ArmorThane's announcement comes at a time when polyurea deck coatings are emerging as a lucrative niche in the construction and remodeling industry. Property owners today increasingly seek long-term solutions for preserving and enhancing outdoor living spaces. Traditional deck paints or sealers often need frequent reapplication and tend to fail after a few seasons – peeling under UV exposure, cracking with temperature changes, or allowing water to penetrate and damage the underlying structure. In contrast, polyurea's combination of waterproofing and flexibility addresses these failure points head-on, offering a premium upgrade for deck restoration and new builds alike – from residential pool decks and patios to commercial rooftop decks and hospitality boardwalks, the demand for high-performance, low-maintenance deck surfacing is on the rise.



ARMORTHANE'S GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AND COMMITMENT

With this launch, ArmorThane reinforces its reputation as a pioneer in protective coatings technology and customer support. The company has decades of experience in formulating polyurea and polyurethane coatings for applications ranging from industrial flooring and truck bed liners to concrete infrastructure and now functional but decorative decks. ArmorThane's R&D and polyurea manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada produce coatings to the highest quality standards, ensuring each batch meets strict performance criteria for strength, adhesion, and environmental compliance. As a result, ArmorThane has built a worldwide distribution network and a loyal customer base spanning dozens of countries (including dealers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific).

ArmorThane's holistic approach – supplying coatings, equipment, training, and ongoing support – has set it apart in the industry. Rather than a franchise model, ArmorThane partners with independent dealers and contractors, focusing on their success as a measure of the company's success. Their customer-centric philosophy is backed by continuous innovation: ArmorThane is constantly developing new formulations to meet emerging market needs and regional climate demands. For more information, visit ArmorThane's website to fill out their contact form, and they'll be in touch to help with anything you need.

Troy Bacon

ArmorThane

+1 417-831-5090

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

ArmorThane - Who We Area

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.