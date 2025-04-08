Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Forsys Metals Corp. : Reports on ore-sorting testwork at its Norasa Uranium project. Highlights: Exploratory ore sorting evaluations show that ore sorting is possible for Valencia ore to increase uranium grade and reduce acid consumption during processing. Next phase testwork has commenced for proof of concept for XRF and XRT technologies. Forsys Metals Corp.
shares T are trading unchanged at $0.53.

