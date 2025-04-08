403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - AGF Management Limited : Today announced financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2025. AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets of $53.8 billion compared to $53.6 billion as at November 30, 2024 and $45.0 billion as at February 29, 2024. AGF's mutual fund gross sales were $1,568 million for the quarter compared to $993 million in the previous quarter and $914 million in the prior year quarter. Mutual fund net sales were $258 million compared to $5 million in the previous quarter and net redemptions of $125 million in the prior year quarter. AGF Management Limited shares T.B are trading unchanged at $9.09.
