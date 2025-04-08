Provident Announces The Sale Of Phase 1 At Northpoint 35 In Laredo, TX

Phase 1 of Provident's Northpoint 35 development consists of one metal maintenance building totaling 10,000 square feet on 32 acres with 919 trailer parking stalls. In March 2025, Phase 1 was sold to Alterra IOS, a vertically integrated real estate company focused on industrial outdoor storage facilities.

The project was spearheaded by Provident's Houston Office, Director Christen Vestal, and Senior Analyst, Titus Jefferies. Phase I of Northpoint 35 was developed in partnership with Interbank Bank and Howard Capital Partners.

Provident has significantly expanded its industrial portfolio, with 8.2 million square feet currently under construction or in pre-development across Texas, Arizona, and the Carolinas.

