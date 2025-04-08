Truth & Liberty Coalition: HB25-1312 Colorado Legislation Being Proposed

TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITION Logo

A fast-tracked bill in the Colorado General Assembly is in the works.

- Richard Harris, Executive Director, Truth & Liberty Coalition. WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly convened the legislature on Sunday to advance an anti-family and anti-life measure,” stated Richard Harris, Executive Director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition .“I am alerting my fellow Coloradans about a serious and urgent matter and am asking for your help,” Harris said.“The House of Representatives advanced a bill (HB25-1312) on Sunday, April 6,” Harris said.[ ]“Parents who insist on referring to their own children by the name they gave them, or pronouns corresponding to their biological sex, when the child says they want to go by other pronouns or some name associated with a different sex, would be guilty of abuse and could lose custody of their children under HB25-1312,” Harris said.“According to wording in the bill it will also apply the same rules to all businesses in Colorado under the state's so-called anti-discrimination laws, meaning a business could face fines and be sued for damages if it fails to refer to someone by the name and pronoun that person of the opposite sex prefers, Harris said.SECTIONS FROM THE BILL:1 HB25-1312 would require all government agencies to use the names and pronouns that people may choose, regardless of biological sex.2. The bill would also require schools, including charter schools, to allow kids to cross-dress, even if the school requires uniforms or has a dress code.There will be another reading early in the week and a committee hearing in the Senate, possibly as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.Truth and Liberty Coalition is recommending these actions:1. Contact your state Representative and State Senator TODAY to let them know you want them to VOTE NO on HB25-1312. You can find your representative and senator here:2. Sign up to attend the committee hearing to testify as a citizen and tell them you want them to vote NO and stand up for parental rights and God's design for families, sex, and gender in Colorado. Go here to sign up to testify:3. PRAY for the defeat of this measure and that Colorado would be restored to righteousness and godliness!ABOUT THE TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITION:Established in 2019 as a 501(c)3 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers various programs, tools, and resources to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.

