Blue Compass RV Partners Up With The Colorado Rockies For 2025 MLB Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After completing a full nationwide rebrand, this latest partnership with the Colorado Rockies celebrates the timeless American traditions of baseball, RVing, and exploring the open road with family and friends. Through special in-game branding, behind-home-plate signage, and unforgettable fan experiences, this collaboration brings together the love of the game and the freedom of the RV lifestyle, making every moment at the ballpark feel like the start of a great adventure.

"We are extremely proud to kick this partnership off with The Rockies for the 2025 season," said Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV. "We have an extremely strong consumer base in the Colorado market, and we are excited for our consumers to begin seeing the Blue Compass RV name pop up in unexpected places, alongside likeminded partners."

"For the Rockies, it's all about the experience-whether that's a great day at Coors Field or hitting the road for a weekend getaway." Said Walker Monfort, Vice President – Corporate Partnerships for the Colorado Rockies. "Partnering with Blue Compass RV is a natural fit, allowing fans to take that Rockies spirit on the road and create lasting memories along the way."

To learn more about Blue Compass RV and this partnership, please stay up to date by visiting: or download the RV Complete app here .

Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States over the past five years, with over 100 locations in 33 states. Our stores across America offer an incredible selection of new and used RVs, including the best lineup of premium new brands. Our mission is to provide an exceptional sales, service, and RV ownership experience for our customers, and with over 1,000 service bays across the country, we're able to service our customers wherever their travels may take them.

Blue Compass RV has been named the No. 1 Airstream dealer in the world for five consecutive years, with a record setting 11 Airstream stores achieving the prestigious "Five Rivet" status. Blue Compass RV's flagship Motor Home Specialist store has been the leading motorhome dealer in the U.S. for 11 consecutive years.

Led by Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President Jon Ferrando, Blue Compass has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2018, for which it was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, as well as South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for four consecutive years. Prior to launching Blue Compass RV, Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue.

