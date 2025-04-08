Rescuers Continue Clearing Rubble After Russian Missile Strike In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, emergency crews are continuing efforts to clear debris and restore the area following a Russian missile strike on the morning of April 6.

The State Emergency Service shared images of the ongoing efforts on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

Over 190 cubic meters of building structures and rubble have been dismantled so far.

As reported earlier, the Russian missile strike caused a fire in a furniture shop in the Obolonskyi district, partially destroying the upper floors of an office center and damaging 13 cars.

Photo credit: SES