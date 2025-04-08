Rescuers Continue Clearing Rubble After Russian Missile Strike In Kyiv
The State Emergency Service shared images of the ongoing efforts on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
Over 190 cubic meters of building structures and rubble have been dismantled so far.
Read also: One killed, three injured in Kyiv following missile strike – military administration
As reported earlier, the Russian missile strike caused a fire in a furniture shop in the Obolonskyi district, partially destroying the upper floors of an office center and damaging 13 cars.
Photo credit: SES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment