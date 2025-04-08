403
Russia accuses Ukraine of breaching energy strike ceasefire with multiple attacks
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russia alleged that Ukraine launched seven attacks on its energy infrastructure within the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire agreement facilitated by the United States designed to prevent such actions.
The ceasefire, reached last month with U.S. involvement, included provisions to “ensure safe navigation” in the Black Sea and a 30-day halt on assaults against energy facilities. These agreements followed diplomatic talks held in Saudi Arabia.
However, the ceasefire has been marred by persistent claims of breaches from both sides. Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that Ukrainian forces targeted an energy facility and two high-voltage lines in the Bryansk region near the border on Saturday, as well as another high-voltage line in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Additionally, the ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone strike overnight incapacitated a high-voltage line in the Rostov region. It also noted that a low-pressure gas distribution pipeline operated by Gazprom in the Voronezh region was struck twice on Sunday morning.
“From the moment (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy announced that the Kyiv regime was allegedly complying with the agreement to cease attacks on Russian energy infrastructure from March 18 of this year, in fact, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not stopped attacks on Russian energy facilities even for a day,” the ministry claimed. Ukrainian officials have not yet addressed these accusations.
