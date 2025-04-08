Datatrails And Revelate Partner To Deliver Tamper-Proof Data Sharing And Monetization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Collaboration Adds DataTrails' Proof of Data Provenance and Integrity to Revelate's Data Marketplace Platform

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DataTrails , a global leader in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), and Revelate , a global leader in secure and agnostic data marketplace platforms, have announced they are partnering to add trust, transparency and integrity to the sharing and monetizing of data.

This collaboration integrates Revelate's innovative data marketplace platform with DataTrails' patented immutable audit trail technology. Enabling powerful, trustworthy data transactions so that organizations can confidently set up, monetize and operate their own data marketplace.

By adding transparency and trust to data sharing through immutable audit trails, this partnership will fundamentally change how organizations engage with data. Having long-lasting proof of where data originated, where it has been, and knowing for sure it has not been tampered with will empower businesses to unlock the full potential of all of their data assets.

“In this new AI era, the need to authenticate data is mission-critical for security and compliance,” said Rusty Cumpston, CEO of DataTrails.“Our partnership with Revelate enables organizations to share datasets with trusted data authentication technology that guarantees data integrity and lineage. Together, we're bringing a new level of transparency and trust to AI powered businesses and the applications they rely on.”

“We're thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with DataTrails, bringing together Revelate's innovative data marketplace platform with DataTrails' immutable audit trail capabilities,” said Marc-André Hétu, General Manager of Revelate.“This collaboration addresses a critical need in today's data economy – enabling organizations to not only discover, share, and monetize data, but to do so with complete confidence in its provenance and integrity.”

Through the partnership, businesses who need to discover, share, and monetize their data effectively get access to a combination of tools and technologies that facilitate the secure and efficient exchange of data and fostering a data ecosystem built on trust.

About Revelate

Revelate is a leading global provider of data marketplace platforms designed for secure and agnostic data sharing, both internally and externally. Additionally, Revelate ensures seamless data provisioning through integrated data stores. Revelate supports organizations that tackle the complexities of managing large volumes of scattered, unstructured, and inaccessible data by offering a secure, automated, cloud-based solution. This platform streamlines data cataloging, entitlements, and distribution-either together or independently-boosting productivity, delivering actionable insights, and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

About DataTrails

DataTrails gives creators and businesses long-term confidence in digital files and documents by maintaining a tamper-proof record of who did what and when, no matter where the files are stored or how they move around. Underpinned by openly verifiable ledger technology, the provenance record created in the DataTrails secure cloud platform provides an immutable audit trail that vastly improves the speed and reduces the costs of verification. Whether validating documents in real-time or looking for simpler, better ways to meet audit requirements, DataTrails delivers the integrity, transparency, and accountability required in today's fast-paced digital-first world. DataTrails' transparency technology, Forestrie, radically simplifies distribution and verification of the cryptographic proofs that underpin all DataTrails provenance data. It enables the greater speed and scale needed to keep up with the rapidly growing demands of the responsible AI movement.

