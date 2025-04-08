The 'Age-Old' Story Is Changing For Seniors On The Eastern Shore Of Alabama
"When we started in 2022, many of our initial clients came from hospital referrals, where a daughter or son needed to arrange help at home for their mom or dad after one of these 'life events.' For patients with multiple chronic conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes, etc.), we discovered that a trip to the emergency room and hospital was preventable in many cases," says Brian.
"The problem is that doctors don't know what changes are occuring with our patients between their office visits," said Dr. Regina Felkner, M.D. at Fairhope Internal Medicine. "This is also true for the daughter or son who only sees mom or dad occasionally. A lot can change in a short amount of time for older adults."
"liveWELL has become an extension of our practice into patients' homes. Their caregivers are directly linked to expert medical support when they have questions or a patient doesn't feel well. If needed, a Nurse Practitioner can make a house call that same day - avoiding a trip to the clinic or an emergency room visit. Our patients love it, " Dr. Felkner added.
"We work with families, hospitals, doctors, and even senior living communities to deliver a first of its kind in-home care experience. We help our clients understand what type of care is needed, dispatch caregivers quickly, and support them through their recovery or long-term care needs -wherever they call home. Eighty percent of seniors prefer to age in place at home, and we are making that experience better along the Eastern Shore," said Brian Booth. Learn more at livewellseniorservices.
Since 2022, liveWELL Senior Living Services has delivered quality in-home care, supporting older adults with various age-related conditions. With over 100,000 hours of care delivered and a five-star Google rating, the company is one the region's leading home care providers, offering a broader range of care services than traditional companies. Clients reside in residential communities throughout the Eastern Shore, Orange Beach, and Gulf Shores, and the company has plans to expand to the Emerald Coast in 2026.
