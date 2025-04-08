The 'Age-Old' Story Is Changing For Seniors On The Eastern Shore Of Alabama

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "My business partners and I met with doctors, hospital discharge planners, social workers, hospitalists, and other healthcare professionals to see how often the conversation about non-medical home care came up during a medical appointment or hospital stay. As suspected, we found this is a difficult conversation that many daughters and sons prefer not to have with their adult parents - especially in front of others. Unfortunately, it often takes a 'life event', such as a fall or stroke, to force the conversation and decision to get help, " said Brian.

"When we started in 2022, many of our initial clients came from hospital referrals, where a daughter or son needed to arrange help at home for their mom or dad after one of these 'life events.' For patients with multiple chronic conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes, etc.), we discovered that a trip to the emergency room and hospital was preventable in many cases," says Brian.

"The problem is that doctors don't know what changes are occuring with our patients between their office visits," said Dr. Regina Felkner, M.D. at Fairhope Internal Medicine. "This is also true for the daughter or son who only sees mom or dad occasionally. A lot can change in a short amount of time for older adults."

"liveWELL has become an extension of our practice into patients' homes. Their caregivers are directly linked to expert medical support when they have questions or a patient doesn't feel well. If needed, a Nurse Practitioner can make a house call that same day - avoiding a trip to the clinic or an emergency room visit. Our patients love it, " Dr. Felkner added.

"We work with families, hospitals, doctors, and even senior living communities to deliver a first of its kind in-home care experience. We help our clients understand what type of care is needed, dispatch caregivers quickly, and support them through their recovery or long-term care needs -wherever they call home. Eighty percent of seniors prefer to age in place at home, and we are making that experience better along the Eastern Shore," said Brian Booth. Learn more at livewellseniorservices.

