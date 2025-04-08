MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Phu Quoc prepares for APEC 2027" data-link=" Quoc prepares for APEC 2027" class="whatsapp" Phu Quoc Island has captured global attention as the chosen venue for the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week.

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - 2027 will be the third time Viet Nam has hosted APEC, following the events in H N?i in 2006 and N?ng in 2017. The Vietnamese government has selected the island city of Phu Quoc to host APEC 2027 .







A perspective view of APEC Multifunctional Complex in Phu Quoc.

Kien Giang Province has launched and expedited investments in transportation infrastructure, including Phu Quoc Airport, An Thoi International Port and the APEC Multifunctional Complex, to welcome this hugely significant occasion. The hosting venue will accommodate high-level leaders from 21 member economies, along with thousands of delegates, international journalists and top global business executives.

Upgrading transportation infrastructure

The city will construct a 4E-class airport, including extensive upgrades to passenger and cargo terminals, VIP lounges, aircraft parking areas and runway enhancements.

Phu Quoc International Airport will expand to 1,073 hectares, extending the existing runway to 3.5km, constructing a second 3.3km-long runway and developing a new T2 international terminal, with a capacity of up to 20 million passengers, along with a VIP terminal, an apron for up to 70 positions, hangars and cargo warehouses.

Beyond air travel, upgrades will also be made to the An Thoi International Port which will be expanded to a 100-hectare scale, capable of accommodating the world's largest cruise ships, such as the Icon of the Seas, which carries between 7,000 and 10,000 passengers.

For road transportation between Phu Quoc International Airport and the APEC Summit Convention Centre, the city will expand Provincial Road 975 and develop a new urban rail line. The APEC Avenue project will serve as a key horizontal axis connecting provincial highways (existing boulevards) to the APEC Multifunctional Complex, with a road width of 68m and a length of about 3km.

To support the city's overall development, additional infrastructure projects will include investments in reservoirs, water treatment plants, the renovation of Duong Dong River and the construction of wastewater treatment and waste management facilities.







Fireworks light up Sunset Town in South Phu Quoc Island 365 days a year.

Investment in the APEC Multifunctional Complex

The APEC multifunctional complex will accommodate nearly 15,000 people, including a 10,000 square metre conference and exhibition centre, with a seating capacity of 3,000 to 3,500, a multifunctional auditorium, APEC Square and an international press centre capable of accommodating 3,000 to 4,000 journalists.

A high-rise mixed-use area will feature hotels, a duty-free shopping centre, and a multifunctional cultural and arts hub, with 3,000 to 3,500 seats, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for hosting performances and shows produced by leading global entertainment companies. Within the centre, there will also be a dining area capable of serving 3,000 to 4,000 guests.

With existing landmarks including the Kiss Bridge , the longest non-stop three-rope Hon Thom cable car, and the nightly Kiss of the Sea multimedia show with fireworks displays, the APEC Multifunctional Complex will become a new beacon for visitors and create long-term value for the local tourism industry.

Phu Quoc has been consistently ranked among the best beach destinations in Asia, and the world, by globally renowned media outlets and organisations.

Hashtag: #TDC







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Timevision Media And Trading Joint Stock Company