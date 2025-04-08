GOURMA CHOOSES SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES' FULLY DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING SOLUTION

(( Adopting a new lighting technology is a major strategic decision )), said Charles Verdy , President of Gourma. (( After visiting greenhouses already equipped with Sollum's solution, we were convinced by how quickly and easily light can be adjusted in real time. This level of flexibility and precision aligns perfectly with our vision of innovation and food autonomy. ))

Gourma's previous lighting system was replaced with Sollum's dynamic LED fixtures, managed via Sollum's exclusive cloud-based platform, SUN as a Service®, which is fully integrated with the greenhouse's control systems. This solution allows Gourma to simultaneously manage different lighting strategies and easily program production zones to meet the requirements of its various herb varieties.

(( We're thrilled to be working with a forward-thinking company like Gourma that shares our values and commitment to sustainable, innovative agriculture, )) said Kassim Tremblay , vice president, Strategic Accounts, at Sollum Technologies. (( This partnership reflects the growing recognition of the unique advantages of our solution, and we're eager to see the results in the field, )) he added.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada) and Atlanta (Georgia, US). For more information, visit sollum .

About Gourma

Gourma is a team of passionate individuals dedicated to growing and delivering fresh, ready-to-enjoy fine herbs. Located in Saint-Norbert in the Lanaudière region, Gourma's greenhouses produce 25 conventional non-GMO varieties and 9 certified organic varieties (Ecocert), all distributed throughout Québec and Ontario. Guided by core values of innovation, quality, respect, and enjoyment, the team of more than 60 employees from the Lanaudière region plays a key role in Québec's vegetable production and makes a strong contribution to the province's food autonomy. Over the past two years, Gourma has doubled its production area, significantly increasing its growing capacity.