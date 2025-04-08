Kunal Kamra Vs Bookmyshow: A Closer Look At The Delisting Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Comedian Kunal Kamra has become the focus of a fresh controversy following reports that his shows were removed from the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

The issue arose after Kamra, known for his bold political commentary, made remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent stand-up performance. His satirical comments about Shinde's political choices sparked backlash from various groups, leading to police complaints being lodged against the comedian.

On April 7, Kunal took to social media to post an open letter directed at BookMyShow, accusing the platform of removing his shows in response to the controversy. In the letter, he challenged the decision and demanded access to audience data, a move that sparked widespread discussions and raised eyebrows across digital platforms.

An excerpt from his two-page letter read,“Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible... I request one of the following: Do not delist me or provide me with the data (contact information) I've generated through your platform from my audience.”

The letter, shared by Kamra on his X page, comes just days after Shiv Sena alleged that BookMyShow had removed him from both its ticket sales and artist listings.

In response, BookMyShow released an official statement to clarify the situation. Their statement mentioned 'facts have been misrepresented,' revealing their role in the issue.

“BookMyShow is a platform to facilitate the sale of tickets and operates with neutrality and in compliance with the laws of India. Some facts about our role have been misrepresented. It's the organiser or the venue that decides whether to list or delist shows. We do not restrict any artist from selling their show on their website, should they choose to do so,” the company said in a statement.

They also emphasized that they do not interfere with the content of performances, stating that it is entirely up to the performers or organizers to decide what is presented on stage. "We collaborate with different venues and promoters based on agreed terms. Artists are also free to sell tickets through their own websites if they choose," the statement added.

In the recent development, the Bombay High Court has reportedly directed the Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel to respond to a petition filed by Kunal Kamra. The comedian is challenging the FIR filed against him for allegedly making a "traitor" comment about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his stand-up comedy performances.

The court has now adjourned the matter to April 16 and has given the time to the prosecution to seek instructions from officers.

Kunal Kamra's lawyer has urged the court to permit the comedian to attend the proceedings via video conferencing, citing the death threats he has received. The lawyer stated,“My client is facing death threat, he has approached police thrice (3 times) to record statements via video conference, but they (police officials) are insisting on his physical presence. We request that Kamra appearing through video conference should be considered.”