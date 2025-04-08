Godaddy Launches“Show In Bio” Tool

How a small business presents and sells its offerings can be the difference between success and failure. GoDaddy has launched Show in Bio to help small businesses increase sales and stand out on social media.

This affordable tool offers flexibility for small business owners not yet ready to build a website, enabling them to showcase their products or services on social media profiles and interact with customers through channels like WhatsApp to close sales. Using artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly draft product information, such as name, description, and price, to create a personalized one-page sales catalogue in minutes, no technical skills are required to utilize the tool.

“ 'Show in Bio' is an enhanced link in bio solution built to support small businesses run on social media, directly addressing challenges such as driving traffic, lack of technical skills and setting up a website while simplifying social selling.”

Entrepreneurs who run their business on social media are more confident using AI

Research from GoDaddy's 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey found over one in five (22%) of small business owners in MENA primarily run their business on social media. This shift in small business ownership to social-first entrepreneurs heightens the importance of how a small business sells online.

GoDaddy's research has found these social-first entrepreneurs are young, optimistic about business performance and confident in their ability to leverage AI for their business. This trend reveals not only the growth potential of social-first businesses, but also how technology – specifically AI – is a key enabler to innovate, scale and thrive.

Start a business on social media with low spend and without the need to build a website

Show in Bio allows entrepreneurs to start a business quickly with low spend, even validating a business idea before launching it. While perfect for small business owners who may not have yet built a website, the tool also supports domain integration, allowing those with an established online presence to use their own domain for a seamless branded experience.

Key features and benefits include:



Centralize Your Links – Put all your important content in one shareable link.

Drive Engagement – Drive traffic to key offers and updates instantly by sharing your link in bio on social channels.

Showcase Products – Create a captivating catalogue with images and videos directly on your page.

Domain Integration – Use your own domain for a seamless and branded experience. Save Time with AI – Generate quality product information and profile bios fast, no tech skills required.