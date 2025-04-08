403
Doctor unveils how close Pope came to passing away
(MENAFN) Pope Francis’ recent hospitalization was far more critical than initially reported, with doctors at one point debating whether to halt treatment and allow him to pass peacefully, according to Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the head of his medical team.
In an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday, Alfieri revealed that on February 28, the 88-year-old pontiff struggled to breathe after inhaling vomit during a bronchospasm, creating a “real risk he might not make it.” Despite concerns over potential organ damage, the medical team opted for aggressive treatment rather than discontinuing care.
Massimiliano Strappetti, Pope Francis’ personal nurse, played a crucial role in the decision, urging doctors to “try everything; don’t give up.”
The Pope was initially admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, which progressed into double pneumonia. His condition was particularly worrisome due to past lung complications, including the partial removal of one lung in his youth.
Throughout his 38-day hospitalization, Francis endured multiple respiratory crises and required intensive medical intervention. After being discharged on March 23, he made his first public appearance from the hospital balcony before returning to the Vatican to continue his recovery.
