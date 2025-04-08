403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump voices remarks on Waltz ‘glitch’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has defended his National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, after reports emerged that Waltz mistakenly included a journalist in a confidential discussion about military operations in Yemen.
On Monday, The Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg revealed details of alleged conversations among senior administration officials regarding planned airstrikes against Houthi rebels. The leak sparked internal criticism of Waltz, with some officials calling for his removal over concerns about his competence and security practices. According to Politico, the fallout from the incident largely hinges on Trump’s response.
Speaking to NBC News on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the controversy as “the only glitch in two months” and insisted it had “no impact at all” on military operations. He also defended Waltz, saying, “Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man.”
Last Saturday, Trump ordered a major military strike against the Yemen-based Houthi militants, accusing them of engaging in “piracy, violence, and terrorism” against US and allied assets. The Houthis, officially known as the Ansar Allah movement, have controlled large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since the mid-2010s.
Human rights organizations have criticized US airstrikes for exacerbating civilian casualties and worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. Some analysts warn that continued US involvement risks escalating tensions with Iran, which Washington accuses of backing the Houthis, potentially igniting a broader regional conflict.
On Monday, The Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg revealed details of alleged conversations among senior administration officials regarding planned airstrikes against Houthi rebels. The leak sparked internal criticism of Waltz, with some officials calling for his removal over concerns about his competence and security practices. According to Politico, the fallout from the incident largely hinges on Trump’s response.
Speaking to NBC News on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the controversy as “the only glitch in two months” and insisted it had “no impact at all” on military operations. He also defended Waltz, saying, “Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man.”
Last Saturday, Trump ordered a major military strike against the Yemen-based Houthi militants, accusing them of engaging in “piracy, violence, and terrorism” against US and allied assets. The Houthis, officially known as the Ansar Allah movement, have controlled large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since the mid-2010s.
Human rights organizations have criticized US airstrikes for exacerbating civilian casualties and worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. Some analysts warn that continued US involvement risks escalating tensions with Iran, which Washington accuses of backing the Houthis, potentially igniting a broader regional conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment