QICDRC And Lexisnexis Launch Definitive Legal Guide

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC), in collaboration with LexisNexis, has officially launched“Azmeh and Nicol on the Law and Practice of the QFC Civil and Commercial Court and Regulatory Tribunal”, a landmark publication that provides an authoritative analysis of the law and practice governing the QFC Court and Regulatory Tribunal.

Authored by Umar Azmeh, Registrar of the QICDRC, and Catriona Nicol, Senior Legal Counsel at the Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), and edited by Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, President of the QICDRC, and Dr Muna Al Marzouqi, QICDRC Judge, the book serves as a vital reference for legal practitioners, businesses, and academics navigating the QFC's unique legal landscape.

Held at QICDRC's headquarters, the launch event gathered distinguishedlegal professionals, academics, and industry experts to commemorate 20 years since the establishment of the law that created the QFC Civil and Commercial Court and Regulatory Tribunal.

The event featured a distinguished panel discussion on the book and, the QICDRC's jurisprudence and its role in shaping international commercial dispute resolution, and the evolution of specialist courts in the MENA region and beyond. Moderated by Umar Azmeh, the panel included Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, Sir William Blair, Chairman of the Regulatory Tribunal, Dr Muna Al Marzouqi, and Catriona Nicol.

Reflecting on the significance of the publication, Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, QICDRC Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“This book is a testament to the evolution of the QFC Court and Regulatory Tribunal over the past two decades. With a diverse bench of 18 judges from 11 jurisdictions and an expanding body of sophisticated jurisprudence, the QFC Court has established itself as one of the busiest international commercial courts globally. We hope this publication will serve as an invaluable resource for those engaging with the QFC's legal framework.”