RMail Service Now Available on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace for Enhanced Email Security
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost has announced that its award-winning RMail service is now available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the U.S., providing businesses with an all-in-one solution for secure email communications. RMail extends the functionality of Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Gmail, and other email platforms, offering features like email encryption, certified delivery proof, secure large file transfers, and electronic signatures. With its seamless integration into existing email interfaces, RMail simplifies high-value and compliance-related email interactions while helping businesses meet regulatory requirements.
The inclusion of RMail on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace opens up new opportunities for Microsoft Office 365 resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) to enhance their offerings. With RMail, these partners can easily provide their customers with robust email security, compliance, and productivity tools. RPost’s collaboration with Ingram Micro aims to bridge the gap in email delivery and compliance, offering a user-friendly solution that ensures secure and private electronic correspondence with auditable proof of compliance.
