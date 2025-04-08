Elnaaz Norouzi Finally Breaks Silence On Her Viral Video With Gerard Butler

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) After weeks of speculation and curiosity, Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi has finally broken her silence regarding the viral video that captured her with Hollywood star Gerard Butler.

A few days ago, a video showing Elnaaz and Gerard enjoying time together took the internet by storm. Some social media users speculated that they seemed to be holidaying together. However, Elnaaz has now clarified that the personal moment was captured during a time when she and Gerard were working together on the film“Kandahar.”

The 'Sacred Games' actress explained, 'I'm aware the video has been circulating. It was a personal moment from a time when Gerard and I were working together on Kandahar. I truly value the friendships and experiences that come from such projects, and I prefer to keep some memories private. I appreciate the interest, though.'

“Kandahar” marked Elnaaz's first Hollywood film, where she first crossed paths with Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler. While their professional connection began on set, it seems their friendship has stood the test of time. Earlier, in a statement, Norouzi shared her experience working alongside Butler, describing it as a truly 'magical' experience.

She revealed that Butler was not only fun and incredibly kind throughout the entire filming process but also highlighted his role as both a producer and co-star in Kandahar. "Working with him was magical-not just as a producer, but also as my co-star, He's so much fun and genuinely nice," Norouzi said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Elnaaz Norouzi is making waves in Hollywood with her upcoming film“Hotel Tehran,” where she stars opposite Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi. The film is set for release soon, and Elnaaz has also teased that fans can expect several exciting new project announcements in the near future.

Speaking about working with Liam and Zachary, Elnaaz stated, 'It was wonderful, but yes, I have a deeper relationship with Zachary as I've been cast opposite him, so the bond was stronger. We played a lot of poker; he's a great poker player. It had almost become a ritual for us every day post-shoots. It's something I got introduced to by him, and I thoroughly enjoy playing it now.'”