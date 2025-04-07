Techmediabreaks Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Secures $2.9M In Underwritten Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX) , a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communication accessories, has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,290,000 ordinary shares, each at a public offering price of $2.25, with all ordinary shares offered by the company. In addition, Silynxcom granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 193,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover overallotments, if any. The company secured gross proceeds of approximately $2.9 million in the offering, of which it intends to use the net primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes. ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of its products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers“in the field.” Silynxcom sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

