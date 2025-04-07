Egypt Explores Jordanian Digital Solution To Enhance Waste Management System

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, met with representatives from Jordan's Tajanus Group for Ownership and Commercial Projects to review a smart digital solution for waste collection and management developed by the company.

The meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, was attended by Ali Abu Sena, CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency; Yasser Abdullah, Head of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority; and other senior ministry officials.

Minister Fouad emphasized that Egypt already operates a national digital waste data management system. Developed by the Waste Management Regulatory Authority, this platform facilitates the electronic issuance of licenses and permits for waste-related activities, including hazardous materials. It serves as an integrated tool for collecting, storing, and analyzing waste management data across the country, with ongoing upgrades to enhance its efficiency.

During the session, representatives from Tajanus Group presented their digital platform, which features a mobile application allowing users to request waste collection services with ease. The system enables licensed service providers to dispatch collection vehicles based on the type and classification of waste, optimizing logistics and efficiency.

The platform aims to support a circular economy-from consumption to recycling-by leveraging big data to help recycling companies plan storage capacity, expansion strategies, and recycling initiatives in response to real-time demand trends.

Additionally, the system provides a centralized dashboard for authorities to track collection points, monitor service provider performance, and ensure waste is disposed of by licensed entities. It offers real-time analytics and reporting tools that help stakeholders make informed decisions about scaling operations.

Fouad highlighted the magnitude of Egypt's waste challenge, noting that the country generates approximately 60,000 tonnes of waste daily-equating to around 25 million tons annually. She reiterated the state's commitment to building an integrated waste management infrastructure, including recycling plants, secure disposal sites, and private-sector partnerships for waste collection and real-time monitoring.

The Minister directed relevant officials to coordinate with the New Urban Communities Authority to assess the feasibility of adopting the proposed digital system. She also underscored the potential for private-sector players to use the platform to inform investment strategies and target high-density areas for service expansion.