CIBF2025 To Unveil Breakthroughs Shaping The Future Of Energy Storage

Confirmed participants include industry leaders CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, Gotion High-tech, Cornex, Sunwoda, and Lishen Battery, alongside Dynanonic, Hunan Yuneng, SEMCORP and other key suppliers. The event will also highlight advancements in smart battery management systems (BMS) and energy storage solutions. In a move to streamline event access, CIBF2025 has set up two registration entrances (North/South), in anticipation of the more than 400,000 professional buyers and visitors worldwide, who are looking forward to the opportunities for networking and deal-making.

Attendees to the CIBF2025 Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries taking place concurrently will discuss critical industry themes of the day, with a focus on the lastest advancements in lithium-ion batter ies , battery safety and testing , solid-state and next-gen batteries , high-power fast charging , sodium-ion batteries , advanced materials , and smart manufacturing with digital twins .

Additionally, the event will host several high-level forums including the Electric Aviation & Next-Gen Batteries (CIBF2025 Shenzhen) Technical Conference , the CIBICS Battery Industry Cooperation Forum , and the Isotope Nuclear Battery Status and Future Development Sympos ium , in addition to more than 200 technical presentations to decode emerging trends and explore the future of battery ecosystems.

The TWh Era Arrives: Batteries Power Economic Growth

China's lithium battery industry achieved landmark growth in 2024, with total output surging 24% year on year to 1,170GWh and industry valuation exceeding 1.2 trillion yuan.

With 2024 power battery shipments rising to 1,157GWh worldwide, the industry has decisively crossed into the TWh era - a milestone underscored by Chinese firms' growing market dominance.

The low-altitude economy has evolved into a strategic growth sector, featured prominently in regional government blueprints and poised to unlock a new trillion-yuan market.

As new entrants flood this high-potential market, competition is accelerating breakthroughs in critical technologies.

Join the event at CIBF2025, May 15-17, 2025, at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

