Evolutionary: World's Largest Class Single Crystal Diamond Radiation Detector
Orbray announced that it had developed a 2-inch diameter high-quality (100) free-standing diamond substrate utilizing its proprietary step-flow growth method in 2021. Based on the diamond, radiation detectors (Fig. 1) have been developed in collaboration with Tokyo Metropolitan University, Tohoku University, Tohoku Institute of Technology, and Osaka University. These radiation detectors have exhibited high sensitivity and excellent spectroscopic characteristics in X-ray systems in medical settings. The detector can be scaled to the large area configuration (Fig. 2), enabling ultra-high sensitivity. Orbray will continue to develop products while conducting user evaluations.
At the Japan Radiology Congress 2025 in Yokohama Japan from April 10th to 13th, the diamond manufacturing methods and evaluation results of the detectors will be presented. The developed actual radiation detectors will be exhibited at the Exhibition held alongside there.
【Contact】
Orbray Co., Ltd., Diamond Division
TEL:+81-3-3919-0101 E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Orbray Co., Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment