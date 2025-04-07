Las Vegas Jazz Society Celebrates 50 Years Of Jazz Excellence

The LV Jazz Society will host a special 50th Anniversary Festival on Saturday, April 26th and Sunday, April 27th, 2025, at the Winchester Cultural Center.

- Judy Tarte - President LVJSLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Jazz Society is proud to announce its 50th Anniversary Celebration, marking five decades of preserving, promoting, and celebrating the vibrant legacy of Jazz in Southern Nevada.Founded in 1975, the Las Vegas Jazz Society has been a cornerstone of the city's cultural community, dedicated to fostering appreciation for jazz music through concerts, education, and community outreach. Over the years, the Society has hosted legendary performers, supported local talent, and cultivated a deep love for jazz across generations.A Golden CelebrationTo commemorate this milestone, the Society will host a special 50th Anniversary Festival on Saturday, April 26th and Sunday, April 27th, 2025, at the Winchester Cultural Center. The event will feature an all-star lineup of Jazz greats, and honor the contributions of past and present members who have made the Society a cherished institution."This is more than just a celebration of music; it's a celebration of community, legacy, and the enduring soul of Jazz," said Judy Tarte, President of the Las Vegas Jazz Society. "We're honoring the past while looking ahead to an exciting future for Jazz in Las Vegas."Highlights of the Celebration Include:-A historic retrospective exhibition chronicling 50 years of Jazz in Las Vegas-Live performances with several bands and artists-Seminars featuring top notch talents-Guest appearances from jazz legends and pioneersThe Society invites all jazz lovers, past members, and community supporters to join in the festivities and help write the next chapter of this rich musical journey.Tickets & SponsorshipThis is a Free Admission event, but registration is required. Here is the link:Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are also available for organizations wishing to support the future of jazz in Las Vegas.For more information, visit or contact us by email: ...About the Las Vegas Jazz SocietySince 1975, the Las Vegas Jazz Society has championed the art of Jazz in Southern Nevada through performance, education, and advocacy. As a nonprofit organization, the Society continues to enrich the community by bringing world-class jazz to audiences of all ages.50th Anniversary of the Las Vegas Jazz SocietyApril 26th & 27th3pm-8pmWinchester Cultural Center3130 McLeod Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89121After-PartyApril 26th & 27th9pmVic's Las Vegas355 Promenade Pl, Las Vegas, NV 89106

