Leaders Of Egypt, France, Jordan Discuss With US Pres. Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 7 (KUNA) -- Leaders of Egypt, France, and Jordan on Monday discussed, via a joint phone call, with the US counterpart ways of committing to a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.
Egypt's Presidential spokesperson Mohammad Al-Shenawy gave a statement where he mentioned the call encompassed these discussions during a joint conversion between Egyptian President Abul Fatah Al-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and US President Donald Trump as part of the tripartite summit in Cairo.
Al-Shenawy said "discussion with President Trump focused on ways of ensuring a ceasefire in Gaza" alongside assuring the importance on the delivery of aid to help facilitate the humanitarian support urgently needed as well as the release of those apprehended immediately.
The discussion also involved the need for a swift and rapid solution to achieve peace in Ukraine coinciding with international law in addition to the need for international security and
